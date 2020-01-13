by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 10:41 AM
It's not every day that you see your face on a billboard. Just ask the cast of Sex Education.
Netflix released the heartwarming video of the Sex Education season two cast—including Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison—seeing their faces on the big billboard for the first time. See it below.
You can feel their joy through whatever screening you're reading this article on. "This is insane," Mackey says.
"Oh my god!" Wood screams.
Sex Education follows Otis Milburn (Ender's Game star Asa Butterfield) and his Moordale Secondary classmates as they navigate the dicey waters of being a teenager. In the first season, Otis, the son of renowned sex therapist Jean Milburn (The X-Files and The Fall star Gillian Anderson), set up his own sex clinic at school to help his classmates and dispense his own sex advice.
In season two, Otis, who was a late bloomer, begins to master his newly discovered sexual urges with girlfriend Ola (Allison). He also has to deal with his strained relationship with one-time clinic partner Maeve (Mackey).
Look for new students to shakeup the status quo at a school already dealing with something big: a chlamydia outbreak that highlights the need for better sex education at school.
Laurie Nunn is writer and creator of the series. Season two has directors Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Nunn, Taylor and Jamie Campbell are executive producers. Get another look at Sex Education season two below.
Netflix
Eric has new-found self-confidence, but finds it's attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention.
Netflix
Lily (Tanya Reynolds) hits pause on her sexual endeavors to focus on her creative talents. Look for her to find a new friend in Ola (Patricia Allison).
Netflix
Jean and Jakob's (Mikael Persbrandt) relationship is thrust into the spotlight, forcing them to learn how to operate as a blended family.
Article continues below
Netflix
Jackson (Kedar Willaims-Stirling) is under the gun to succeed, this time with his school work, thanks to his parents and their pressures on him.
Netflix
Maeve and Aimee's (Aimee Lou Wood) friendship is stronger than ever thanks to Aimee ditching her old friend group.
Netflix
When viewers last saw Adam (Connor Swindells), he was sent off to military school. It's there viewers find him, and he's still conflicted by his feelings for Eric.
Article continues below
Sex Education season two premieres Friday, Jan. 17 on Netflix.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?