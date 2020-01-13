The Gallagher saga is coming to an end—Shameless is ending after season 11.

Showtime announced the acclaimed comedy will return for its final season at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour. William H. Macy is returning as patriarch Frank Gallagher. John Wells is returning as executive producer as well. The UK version of Shameless that Showtime's series is based on also ran for 11 seasons.

In addition to Macy, the cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Noel Fisher, Kate Miner and Christian Isaiah.

Emmy Rossum previously starred in seasons one-nine. Her character Fiona, the eldest Gallagher sibling, left at the end of the season to begin a life outside the family. Other former cast members include Justin Chatwin, Joan Cusack, Isidora Goreshter, Jake McDorman and Emma Greenwell.