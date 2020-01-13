Once again, the newly announced Academy Award nominations have people tweeting #OscarsSoWhite.

On Monday morning, the 2020 contenders were officially revealed, among them Joaquin Phoenix, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson. However, amid the excitement the Oscar nominations naturally spark, criticism swiftly sprung up as many realized the list featured a recurring issue: a severe lack of diversity.

Of all the nominees in the four major acting categories this year, Cynthia Erivo, who portrays Harriet Tubman in the Harriet biopic, was the only person of color to be recognized with a nomination, narrowly avoiding an entirely white slate of acting nominees.

The moment harkens back to 2015, when April Reign famously used the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite to mock the all-white nominees that had just been announced at the time as many others took their outrage to social media. The following year, the same problem dominated the headlines.