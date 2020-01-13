Zoë Kravitzis preparing for the role of a lifetime.

The Big Little Lies star made her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, and during the interview, the star dished on all of her upcoming projects. The most exciting of the bunch is the upcoming Batman flick in which she's playing the iconic Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman. (The film also stars Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.)

Of course, one of the first things people think of when they think of Catwoman (and any comic book character, truly) is the costume. Kravitz revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she has been training like never before in order to be in peak physical shape for the "very physical" movie and its accompanying Catwoman suit.

When asked if the fittings for the infamous suit have begun, Kravitz confirmed they're already well into the process.

As she explained, "We've had many. It's going really well."