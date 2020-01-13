(Walt Disney Television/Heidi Gutman)
by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 8:18 AM
(Walt Disney Television/Heidi Gutman)
Abby Huntsman is signing off.
After two seasons on The View, the 33-year-old journalist is exiting the talk show to help her with dad Jon Huntsman Jr.'s gubernatorial campaign, she announced on Monday. "ABC has been my family for a long time and I am so thankful to have had a seat at the table on an iconic show like The View," she said in a note to the show's staff. "After much deliberation over the holidays, I have decided to leave the show to dedicate myself full-time in support of my dad and his campaign for Governor of Utah. "
"You know I think the world of all of you," she continued. "You're some of the most talented, hard-working and genuine people I've ever worked with. The staff is the engine of the show and you never get enough credit for what you do. I applaud you and thank you for welcoming me to the family on day-one. You always made me look much better than I ever could have on my own. Thank you for believing in me and for all the laughs along the way."
Huntsman—she has daughter Isabel Grace, 2, and 7-month-old twins Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey with husband Jeffrey Livingston—joined the show in September 2018 and announced her departure on Monday's show.
Following news of her exit, The View's executive producers Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Candi Carter and Brian Teta released a statement applauding Huntsman for her dedication.
"From the moment Abby joined us a year and a half ago, we knew how important her big family is to her," the note began. " Isabel charmed us each time she came to the show and we shared Abby's journey as she welcomed her twins, William and Ruby. Her dedication to family is what is launching Abby's next exciting chapter. When your father asks you to help run your campaign, it's a hard one to say no to."
"We thank Abby for her unique, intelligent, insightful and relatable voice that she brought to the show both in front of and behind the camera," their message read. "We will truly miss her and her great spirit professionally and personally."
And despite the seemingly never ending feud rumors that surround the show, Huntsman saw her co-hosts—including Meghan McCain,Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin—as her equals and friends.
"People always want something to write about, and they'll make a much bigger story often out of nothing," Huntsman previously told E! News. "If you wanna spend time backstage with us, we're all humans, we're all women, we all have the same dreams in life, we go home to our kids."
"You have moments of disagreement but we're like a family," she added. "You're gonna fight sometimes. But, underneath it all, you all are friends."
