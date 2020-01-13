Bradley Cooper is once again an Academy Award nominee.

While the 45-year-old star has received several acting nominations for the Oscars over the years, it's his role as a producer that landed him a nod this year. On Monday morning, actors Issa Rae and John Cho announced the nominees for the 2020 Oscars. During the announcement ceremony, the films nominated for Best Picture were revealed. Among the nominees? Ford v. Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and Parasite.

It turns out, Cooper is one of the producers on Joker, along with Todd Phillips and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. And when it comes to Best Picture, the producers receive the nominations, which means Cooper is once again in the running for a Best Picture award. As for how Cooper got involved with the film, he has a history with the director and co-producer, Phillips. The creative duo worked together on The Hangover series and have remained close friends since that time.