Will the 2020 Oscars have a change of heart about not having a host?

On Monday morning, actors John Cho and Issa Rae announced the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards. After watching the announcement ceremony, during which Cho and Rae exchanged hilarious banter, many social media users noted that they should be the hosts of the actual ceremony.

It was just last week that Karey Burke, president of Disney-owned ABC Entertainment, whose network airs the ceremony, revealed that the 2020 Oscars will not have a "traditional host." However, she stated that the ceremony would still be "very entertaining."

So, while it appears the decision has already been made, fans of Cho and Rae are still praising the stars for their "great chemistry."

"John Cho & Issa Rae should host the actual Oscar ceremony tbh," one Twitter user wrote after watching the celebs together on Monday morning.

"let issa rae and john cho host the oscars," another fan tweeted.