Katy Perry's living a teenage dream with Orlando Bloom.

On Monday, the "Harleys in Hawaii" singer took to Instagram to celebrate her fiancé's 43rd birthday. In the two photos Katy shared, Orlando is seen standing in front of one of the pyramids in Egypt. Naturally, there's a huge smile across his face in the first shot. The second shows him gazing up at the pyramid. In her caption, the "Firework" singer marveled over her love and joked that he's one of the wonders of the world.

"Many people wonder how the pyramids were actually built," she wrote. "But me, I am in constant awe and wonder of how such a loving/kind/compassionate/supportive/talented/deeply spiritual/did I mention incredibly good looking/James Bond of a human being can actually exist in the flesh!"

She then gushed over how easy it is to love the Lord of the Rings alum (whom she's marrying this year). "There's a reason why all animals and children run straight into his arms," she said. "It's his heart, so pure. I love you Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Happiest 43rd year."