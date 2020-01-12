"Kristen Bell has lent her voice to more than just her Frozen character, she has become a voice for the people who feel voiceless," said Ted Danson as he introduced the 39-year-old actress up to the stage to accept the #SeeHer Award at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

Taking the stage to accept the coveted award, Bell began by thanking the Critics' Choice Awards for honoring her with this award.

"This is the fourth year that the #SeeHer has been given out and the other three were human goddess Viola Davis, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and the Queen (Claire Foy). And I guess, now me, the girl who cried at the sloth. So this has clearly been a huge mistake, but I will stand up here and hold this until someone tells me this belongs to Moonlight," Bell joked.

She continued by meditating over a question that she's routinely asked, "What does it mean to be a woman today?"

To which she said, "I respond always by asking them to repeat the question so I can buy more time because it is a really, really hard question. My immediate reaction is to always respond with words like strong, brave and powerful but if I'm being honest, to me being a woman is not about being brave, or being strong, or being powerful, it's not about being anything specific."