Don't be fooled by the awards that she's got!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge just gave one of the most memorable acceptance speeches at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night. Taking to the stage to accept her award for Best Comedy Series for the Amazon Prime series, Fleabag, the 34-year-old actress took a moment to thank none other than... Jennifer Lopez.

"This is a bit of a random shout-out," Phoebe began explaining. "But you have no idea how you can accidentally inspire people just by doing your work, and somebody inspired this show in a way that you'll never know, and that's J. Lo!"

"I don't know where she is, but I decided that the Priest's favorite song was 'Jenny from the Block,' and it opened the entire character up for me," she continued, holding her award. "So, I don't know where she is, but that's really genuine, so thank you, thank you J. Lo."