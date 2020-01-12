Eddie Murphy is going home a winner!

The legendary comedian took home the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the2020 Critics' Choice Awards. While up on stage, the Dolemite Is My Name actor reflected on his decades-long career and the many amazing opportunities he's received during his time in the spotlight.

"Being able to make a living as an actor is a privilege and a blessing," the legendary star began his acceptance speech. "And to make a living making people laugh, there's no higher—you're the luckiest person on Earth to be able to do that."

"And I've gotten to do so many different types of things. I've played everything," he shared, before making a few jokes. "I've been a cop and a robber and a doctor and a professor. And different ethnicities. I've been animals; I've been a donkey. I even played a spaceship once!"

But unlike most celebrities accepting an award, Murphy kept his speech short and sweet.