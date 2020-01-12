Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Confirm Romance With PDA

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 3:10 PM
PDA alert!
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were spotted kissing on the beach in Byron Bay in their native Australia last week, as seen in photos posted by local magazine New Idea on Sunday U.S. time. She wore a red and white striped bikini, while he sported printed swimming trunks.
The Hunger Games star and Miley Cyrus' ex, who turns 30 on Monday, and the 23-year-old model had sparked romance rumors in mid-December after they were photographed at a lunch spot with his parents in Byron Bay.
A source told E! News at the time that "It seemed like a happy, family environment" and that while the two did not show off any PDA, "the two did go back to Liam's house after the restaurant."
Liam and Gabriella have not commented on the status of their relationship. The photos were posted three months after he fueled relationship rumors with Dynasty actress Madison Brown after the two were photographed kissing in New York City.
Liam returned to Australia just before his split from Miley was announced in August. The two had been married for less than a year, and had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for a decade. Liam and Miley settled their divorce just before Christmas.
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
After their split, the singer dated Kaitlynn Carter and then fellow pop star Cody Simpson, with whom she is still in a relationship.
