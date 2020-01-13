2020 Oscars: Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and Antonio Banderas Among First-Time Nominees

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 6:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

You always remember your first...Oscar nomination.

Earlier today, Issa Rae and John Cho announced the star-studded list of nominees for the 2020 Oscars, which will air live from L.A.'s Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 9.  While Joker dominated with the most nods, Brad Pitt and Renée Zellweger picked up nominations in the Actor in a Supporting Role and Actress in a Leading Role categories respectively. But for some of your favorite celebrities, this marks the very first time their work is being recognized by the one and only Academy. (Sorry Hustlers fans, but Jennifer Lopez was majorly snubbed.) 

Scarlett Johansson nabbed recognition for her roles in both Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story while newcomer Florence Pugh is up for Actress in a Supporting Role. But they're not the only ones who have something to celebrate: Antonio Banderas and Cynthia Erivo—who could become an EGOT if she wins either Best Original Song or Actress in a Leading Role—are also among the talented list of first timers.

Watch

2020 Oscar Best Picture & Best Director Nominees

Now, while we anxiously await for the biggest night in Hollywood to arrive, let's get the celebrations started early by congratulating these stars.

Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson

Here's a celebration story: She picked up recognition in the Actress in a Leading Role category and Supporting Actress in a Leading Role for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit respectively.

Cynthia Erivo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

With a nomination for Actress in a Leading Role and Original Song under her belt, she's now just one award away from becoming an EGOT.

Florence Pugh, Fashion Police Widget

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

This little woman shouldn't be overlooked: She may bring home the Supporting Actress trophy.

Article continues below

Antonio Banderas

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Antonio Banderas

There's no pain but certainly glory here: He's nominated for Actor in a Leading Role.

Jonathan Pryce, Game of Thrones Season 6 Premiere

David Livingston/Getty Images

Jonathan Pryce

The Two Popes star earned praise in the Actor in a Leading Role category.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Barack and Michelle Obama

The former President and former First Lady's Netflix documentary American Factory picked up a nod for Best Documentary Feature.

Article continues below

Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Winners

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bong Joon Ho

Parasite is infecting moviegoers everywhere: The internationally successful film has earned him a nomination for Best Director and Best Motion Picture of the Year.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Jennifer Lopez , Scarlett Johansson , Movies , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.