You always remember your first...Oscar nomination.

Earlier today, Issa Rae and John Cho announced the star-studded list of nominees for the 2020 Oscars, which will air live from L.A.'s Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 9. While Joker dominated with the most nods, Brad Pitt and Renée Zellweger picked up nominations in the Actor in a Supporting Role and Actress in a Leading Role categories respectively. But for some of your favorite celebrities, this marks the very first time their work is being recognized by the one and only Academy. (Sorry Hustlers fans, but Jennifer Lopez was majorly snubbed.)

Scarlett Johansson nabbed recognition for her roles in both Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story while newcomer Florence Pugh is up for Actress in a Supporting Role. But they're not the only ones who have something to celebrate: Antonio Banderas and Cynthia Erivo—who could become an EGOT if she wins either Best Original Song or Actress in a Leading Role—are also among the talented list of first timers.