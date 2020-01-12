Jeffree Star is not cool with the rumors about his and Nathan Schwandt's split.

The 34-year-old YouTuber and makeup guru confirmed on Saturday morning that the two had broken up weeks ago, after five years together, and following recent rumors. Later that night, he took to his Instagram Story to deny rumors that claimed his ex had moved on from the split and was hanging out with a woman. He shared a photo of Schwandt smoking at a table inside his mansion in Hidden Hills, California, writing, "Nate was being a dog dad all day." The two have raised several Pomeranians.

"A lot of you are like, 'Are you and Nate like hanging out right now?" Star said. "I was visiting my grandma, Grandma Mary turns 103 this July and I don't know how long she has left so I have been visiting her a lot...instead of having my security guards or team watch my dogs, why not have Nathan, who raised them with me for years, watch them instead? Also him and I both felt like it was necessary to show that he is actually at my house today, because there are a few media outlets reporting that Nathan is in another city with another girl."