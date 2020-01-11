Prince Harry has some unfinished business to attend to.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly having a face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at her Sandringham Estate on Monday, Jan. 13, according to multiple reports. Additionally, senior members of the British royal family will reportedly attend the meeting as well, including Prince Charles and Prince William.

The purpose of the meeting, according to multiple reports, is that Prince Harry will discuss his and Meghan Markle's future after they recently announced their "step back" from royal duties.

As of right now, it appears the Duchess of Sussex will not be present during the Monday discussion considering she just returned to Canada with her son, Archie Harrison. A palace source told NBC News she "might call into the meeting" and that other people "the royals want in the room" may join in on the conversation.

"There is a range of possibilities the family will review, taking into account the thinking of the Sussexes," the insider told NBC News.