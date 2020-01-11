Selena Gomez Turns Heads in Striking Color-Block Outfit at Dolittle Premiere

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 2:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Selena Gomez, Fashion Police Widget

Broadimage/Shutterstock

All eyes were on Selena Gomez as she walked the green carpet at the premiere of her latest film, Dolittle.

The 27-year-old pop star and actress wore a color-block Givenchy fall 2019 couture gown with a long sleeve, high neck, pastel pink, ribbed, semi-sheer sweater bodice over a dark camisole, and a billowing high waist black skirt, paired with leafy diamond catcher earrings and a wild moon ring, both by Messika Paris. Gomez was all smiles as she posed for pics.

And she has plenty to smile about; the star recently released Rare, her first album in more than four years, and a music video for its title track. The record also contains the previously released popular singles, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," both of which many believe are about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

In the partially animated Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the veterinarian Dr. Dolittle, Gomez provides the voice of a giraffe named Betsy.

The movie also stars Antonio Banderas, Martin Sheen, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Marion Cotillard and Downey's Avengers co-star Tom Holland.

Photos

Selena Gomez Looks Back at 2019: See Photos of Her Whirlwind Year

Dolittle is set for release on Friday, January 17.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Fashion , Premieres , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.