DJ Qualls Comes Out as Gay Onstage at Comedy Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 1:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
DJ Qualls

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

DJ Qualls has come out publicly as gay and says he is tired of worrying what people think of him or how his sexuality could affect his acting career.

The 41-year-old Road TripSupernatural and The Man in the High Castle actor made his comments on Twitter on Friday night, just after announcing the news onstage at his friend and former co-star Jim Jeffries' standup comedy show at the Balboa Theater in San Diego.

"It is 11:20pm. I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego," he tweeted. "Yep, I'm gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career."

"Well done my friend, very proud of you," replied French actor Sebastian Roché, who also starred in Supernatural and The Man in the High Castle.

"Proud of you, my friend. Love you, man," tweeted Supernatural and Veronica Mars alum Adam Rose.

Qualls, a native of Tennessee, starred in Australian-born Jeffries' FX comedy series Legit between 2013 and 2014, and also made an appearance on Comedy Central's The Jim Jeffries Show in 2018.

Photos

Celebs Who've Come Out as Gay

Qualls played a gay character on Amazon's The Man in the High Castle, which depicts a world in which Nazi Germany won World War II and conquered most of the United States to annex it to the Third Reich.

The star began his onscreen acting career in 1998 but rose to fame as a breakout star of the 2000 cult comedy film Road Trip. He later made appearances on Lost, Monk, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Breaking Bad. In addition to LegitSupernatural and The Man in the High Castle, he had recurring and regular roles on My Name Is Earl, Memphis Beat, Perception, Fargo, and Syfy's Z Nation.

 

DJ Qualls, The Man in the High Castle

Amazon

Qualls has never spoken publicly about neither his sexuality nor his love life.

In 2012, he tweeted, "Disagree w/the Pope saying gay marriage is a threat to world peace & gender identity but agree w/the gown he wore while saying it. #Flawless."

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ LGBTQ , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.