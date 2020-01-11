Surprises are still to come this season of This Is Us.

The NBC drama returns on Tuesday after leaving us all winter with the knowledge that by August, Rebecca's memory will have deteriorated even more, while Kevin's got a pregnant fiancee and he and Randall are no longer speaking.

All of that will be addressed (with creator Dan Fogelman promising we'll find out who Kevin's fiancee is by the en of the season), along with a few other things, including a couple of surprise guest stars. Sophia Bush and Pamela Adlon will be showing up in the Pearson world, with Adlon playing a part in Randall's story.

Fogelman and the rest of the show's main cast appeared at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Saturday to talk about the back half of season four, which will include some "intense" episodes and some serious focus on each of the Big Three.