Miley Cyrus is treating her beau, Cody Simpson, to the finer things for his 23rd birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10, the 27-year-old singer wished her boyfriend a happy birthday, writing, "Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson. I love you and our pirate life!"

In another Instagram Story, she shared a video of the two, writing, "Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth. @codysimpson I [black heart emoji] u."

More than that, the singer shared the special gifts she showered her partner with ahead of his special day. Since, as Cyrus mentioned on social media, she wouldn't be with him on his actual birthday on Saturday, Jan. 11, she gave him his presents a day early.

Cyrus gave Simpson a 1800s doctor bag and inscribed it with his writing alias Prince the Neptune.

Simpson's latest present completed the series of other vintage presents Cyrus had gifted him for Christmas which included a pocket watch and chain also from the 1800s.