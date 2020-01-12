London, Tahiti & More Long Weekend Getaway Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're considering a getaway on an upcoming long weekend, have you thought about going international? Sure, you could take a two-day jaunt somewhere close to home, but maybe you need a bit less of a connection to home for a while... and a little more adventure!

You might be surprised to see how quickly you can get somewhere far flung, and how reasonably priced it can be. Whether you want to see the Northern Lights in Iceland, do some whale watching in The Azores, sink your toes into white sand beaches in Cabos san Lucas (like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse did to kick off their New Year!), or watch the fish swim past your Tahitian over-water bungalow, you could make the trip in a handful of hours, depending on which coast you're leaving from. And the start of 2020 has been a little challenging, no? Don't you deserve an exotic getaway?

Lucky for you, we're here to help. We scouted out some solid travel deals to inspire your international getaway for the next long weekend. Grab your passport and let's go!