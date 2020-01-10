Justin Chambers' Final Grey's Anatomy Episode Has Already Aired

It's too late to say goodbye.

Actor Justin Chambers has played the beloved character of Dr. Alex Karev for the last 15 years, but sadly, the time has come for the actor to pack up his scrubs and say goodbye. On Friday, it was revealed that the beloved character has walked the halls of the famed Seattle hospital for the last time. While fans were looking forward to having a proper send off for the star, it turns out his last episode has already aired.

ABC has confirmed to E! News that Justin's last episode was in fact episode 350 which aired on Nov. 14 of last year. The star has played the character for the last 16 seasons, and is one of the last few remaining members of the main cast of the hit medical drama, which premiered in 2005.

His last episode saw him leaving to go take care of his ailing mother, and he was replaced as head of pediatric surgery by Dr. Cormac Hayes played by Shameless alum Richard Flood.