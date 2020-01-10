Christina Perri is sharing a very personal message with fans.

The "A Thousand Years" singer took to social media on Friday to tell her followers that she has suffered a miscarriage. In her message, the 33-year-old star told her fans that she and husband Paul Costabile are "heartbroken" over their devastating loss.

"Today I had a miscarriage," Perri began her message. "Baby was 11 weeks old."

"We are shocked & completely heartbroken," the artist continued. "We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame."

Perri went on to say that she's "so sad" but noted that she's "not ashamed."

"I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing," Perri said. "To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."