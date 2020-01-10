Need more inspiration to achieve your New Year's resolutions? Look no further than Ethan Suplee.

The Remember the Titans star is impressing and inspiring dozens of people after showing off his impressive body transformation. For many years, the star was known as the overweight football player on Remember the Titans or the dim-witted Randy from My Name Is Earl, but Ethan's no longer letting his appearance dictate who he is.

Back in 2018 he went on actor Joey Diaz's podcast, The Church of What Is Happening Now, and revealed he was around 500 pounds in 2001. At the time of his interview with his former My Name Is Earl co-star, he said he was 300 pounds, although a year prior he'd weighed around 220 only to intentionally gain the weight back. "I actually felt too thin at 220," he shared.

On his newly premiered podcast American Glutton, the star says his weight wildly fluctuated throughout his entire life.