It's almost time for the 2020 Oscars!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominations for this year's award show on Monday. John Cho and Issa Rae announced a few of the contenders.

Joker led the nominations with a total of 11 nods; however, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 followed closely behind with 10 nominations apiece.

Needless to say, many of the nominees were thrilled about the recognition.

"To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning's news beyond anything I could have ever imagined," Cynthia Erivo, who received a nomination in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her role in Harriet, said via a statement. "This is more than a dream come true. When I got the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt truly honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to have me play the part; being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song 'Stand Up'."

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home the trophy. The 92nd annual Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 9.