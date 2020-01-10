Juan Pablo Di Pace Recalls ''Amazing'' First Day Filming Fuller House on Pop of the Morning

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 12:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

With Fuller House's final episodes heading to Netflix sometime this year, Juan Pablo Di Pace is looking back on his earliest memories from the sitcom set.

The triple threat—in addition to playing Fernando on the family-friendly spinoff series, Di Pace flaunted his footwork during Dancing With the Stars' 27th season and is currently performing his own one-man show in New York City—recalls his first day filming Fuller House in this clip from Friday's Pop of the Morning.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," he tells co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz. "I was crapping myself because I'd never done a sitcom in my life. I was terrified of them."

But fans who've fallen in love with Juan Pablo's character (and palpable onscreen chemistry with Full House veteran Andrea Barber, AKA Kimmy, who plays his wife) know his nerves didn't get the best of him.

Watch

Was Juan Pablo di Pace a Full House Fan?

During his Pop of the Morning appearance, the now-seasoned comedy actor explains that his anxieties fell away pretty early on.

"As soon as you see the audience…they were cheering for John Stamos like he was Elvis Presley," he says, though Stamos' presence was far from the only one worth a few rounds of applause.

"When the audience saw the cast together for the first time, it was amazing," he finishes. "It was amazing."

Hear more about Di Pace's cabaret-style solo show and parenting advice to Victor in the full clip above!

Watch Pop of the Morning weekdays at 11 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Pop of the Morning , Lilliana Vazquez , Scott Tweedie , Victor Cruz , Fuller House , John Stamos , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.