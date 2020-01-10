With Fuller House's final episodes heading to Netflix sometime this year, Juan Pablo Di Pace is looking back on his earliest memories from the sitcom set.

The triple threat—in addition to playing Fernando on the family-friendly spinoff series, Di Pace flaunted his footwork during Dancing With the Stars' 27th season and is currently performing his own one-man show in New York City—recalls his first day filming Fuller House in this clip from Friday's Pop of the Morning.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," he tells co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz. "I was crapping myself because I'd never done a sitcom in my life. I was terrified of them."

But fans who've fallen in love with Juan Pablo's character (and palpable onscreen chemistry with Full House veteran Andrea Barber, AKA Kimmy, who plays his wife) know his nerves didn't get the best of him.