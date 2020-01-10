Chantel Jeffries x PrettyLittleThing: 5 Items We Want In Our Closet

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 10:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chantel Jeffries

Pretty Little Thing

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If one thing is for sure, when it comes to fashionistas, it's hard not to immediately think of style icon Chantel Jeffries. The DJ, actress, model and influencer celebrated the launch of her collaboration—The Lounge Edit—with fan favorite brand PrettyLittleThing last night at Petite Ermitage in West Hollywood. 

Celebrities and social media influencers—including Larsa Pippen, Alissa Violet, Brittany Hampton and more—arrived at the trendy hotel hotspot looking classy and dolled up to commemorate the chic-meets-comfy collection that features 24 new pieces from oversized sweatshirt dresses to high gloss puffers and high-waisted velvet joggers

Whether you're looking for new loungewear for weeknights or a flashy look for the weekend, the collaboration offers enough mix-and-matchable moments to get the right fit. Our favorite? These nude borg cuff track pants, of course.

Here are five of our favorites we're adding to our closet pronto!

Read

5 Bikinis We're Loving From Ashley Graham's New Size-Inclusive Swimwear Line

Chantel Jeffries x PrettyLittleThing Charcoal Peach Skin Puffer

Give your everyday look an update with this puffer coat. Featuring a dark mauve peach skin material, a zip fastening and elasticated hemline, this simple style can be teamed with anything and dressed up or down. Also available in tan.

Chantel Jeffries
$45
$27 PrettyLittleThing
Chantel Jeffries x PrettyLittleThing Stone Long Sleeve Bust Detail Slogan Bodycon Dress

This bodycon dress is at the top of our wishlist this season. Featuring a stone material with long sleeves, bust detailing and a PrettyLittleThing slogan design, we're obsessed. 

Chantel Jeffries
$28
$18 PrettyLittleThing
Chantel Jeffries x PrettyLittleThing Black Plunge Front Cut Out Bodysuit

This bodysuit will ensure that you are making a statement, doll. Featuring a black ribbed material with cut out detailing, a PrettyLittleThing slogan design and popper fastenings, you'll turn heads for all the right reasons.

Chantel Jeffries
$28
$18 PrettyLittleThing
Chantel Jeffries x PrettyLittleThing Cream Oversized Borg Zip Neck Sweater Dress

Give your look a seriously cozy update with this sweater dress featuring a cream borg material with a high neck and a figure-skimming fit.

Chantel Jeffries
$40
$25 PrettyLittleThing
Chantel Jeffries x PrettyLittleThing Grey Jumbo Rib Long Sleeve Crop Sweater & High Waisted Jogger

This sweater and jogger set is your new off-duty savior featuring a grey jumbo ribbed material it's perfect for weekend errands or a night out on the town!

Chantel Jeffries
$28
$18 Crop Sweater $35
$18 Jogger

Check out the entire Chantel Jeffries x PrettyLittleThing Lounge Edit collection, and shop more cozy items for 2020.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Designer Collaborations , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.