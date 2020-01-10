by Brett Malec | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 11:29 AM
Morgan Stewart is feeling the love!
After opening up about her divorce from Brendan Fitzpatrick on Thursday's episode of Daily Pop, the E! host is thanking fans for sending her tons of support on social media.
"Yesterday on the show, Morgan got very personal and emotional talking about her divorce and it was really sweet to see on social media. You received a ton of support from this," co-host Carissa Culiner said on today's Daily Pop.
"I was honestly really, really, really blown away," Stewart revealed. "I feel like for the first time I realized, and I've been doing this show for over a year, the power of television got real real for me yesterday. I have gotten literally 500 messages from you guys with the nicest words, the most encouraging sentiment and I just want to say thank you so much."
The emotional moment happened while the co-hosts were discussing the marriage issues between Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich.
"I didn't realize when it was happening that it was going to be such a moment," Stewart admitted. "My phone has exploded."
The Nightly Pop co-host continued, "Yesterday was almost probably a little bit cathartic for me to just be able to have that sort of connection because it's not that I'm trying to hide that or pretend that I'm not going through a difficult time. It's just like, 'When's the appropriate time to sort of sprinkle that in between Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian? By the way, my life's kind of in shambles today! Do you have five?'"
"I feel like it really made me feel closer to everybody who watches every day because they accept us into their homes, they know about what's going on with us. So I'm happy that I was able to sort of break down a little bit more of a wall," Stewart added. "It was very sweet. I really do appreciate it and thank you so much."
"You're a hero, Morgan!" Erin Lim gushed.
"I guess I'm America's sweetheart for one day," smiled. See Stewart's sweet message in the clip above!
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?