by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 9:00 AM
Another first for Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow.
The Botched doctors meet Judy in this chilling clip from tonight's new episode, which finds the medical miracle-makers flabbergasted upon hearing the hopeful patient's plastic surgery story. Following an initial breast augmentation more than two years prior, Judy traveled abroad to undergo a downsizing procedure that bred frightening results.
"It felt like a lot of pressure on my chest," she explains of the initial set. "I had back pain and I couldn't sleep."
Judy hoped a doctor in the Dominican Republic would be able to switch out her implants for a smaller pair, but as she recounts during her consult with Nassif and Dubrow, the second surgery "was a terrible experience."
"I was so sick," she remembers, noting the persistent fever and emerging "wounds on [her] incisions" that prompted another hospital visit upon her return to the states. "It's like they were opening," Judy says of the incision sites, which, as the doctors clarify, meant her "cells [were] dying."
She was eventually referred to a specialist's plastic surgery practice—where her right implant legitimately "fell out" of her chest and into the hand of a shocked physician assistant.
"'She was hysterical,'" Judy recalls of the PA's reaction. "She was like, 'I never seen this before.'"
"Neither have I," adds Dr. Dubrow. And his colleague is on the same page.
"I don't think any of us have," confirms an equally surprised Dr. Nassif. But just because they're unfamiliar with this deeply unnerving post-op complication doesn't necessarily mean they can't fix it, right?
See what you think after checking out the full clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Botched Monday at 9 p.m., only on E!
