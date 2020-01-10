ClassPass: Only 2 Weeks Left to Claim Your 1-Month Free Trial!

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
ClassPass

ClassPass

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If your New Year's resolution was to be more active, have healthier habits or get fit, boy do we have a steal to support your goals: enter ClassPass! The trusty fitness membership program is offering a ONE MONTH FREE TRIAL, but you have to act fast, the offer ends at the end of January.

Here's what we know:
•The way ClassPass works is that you purchase a set number of classes from the website, that give you access to hundreds of gym classes and workout studios in your area.
Referral Contest: if a user (including members on a free trial) refers three of their friends, ClassPass will give you $300 in credits! (Only applicable to US/Canada users).
Every class with one fitness pass: As many people travel in the beginning of the year for work, this is perfect for those type of users while also maintaining their fitness goals (and they even offer wellness appointments too!).

Read

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Amazon Fitness Finds

Tired of not achieving your goals? This is a perfect way to motivate you and your friends to soar to new 2020 heights!

ClassPass 1-Month Free Trial

Looking to switch up your routine? Love yoga? Try cycling this month! What about strength training? Try meditation! ClassPass has so many opportunities to try new genres of fitness/ wellness classes and you can invite a friend to do it with you too!

ClassPass
$0 ClassPass

Check out Serena Williams Shares Her Amazon Wellness Must-Haves for 2020 and These $20 Leggings With Pockets Have 6,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews at E!.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Fitness , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.