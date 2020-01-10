ABC/Maarten de Boer
by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 10:28 AM
ABC/Maarten de Boer
It's not what it looks like!
Madison Prewett is one of the front-runners for the current season of The Bachelor bidding for a chance of love with Peter Weber. While fans have come to know and love her, a little accident on her social media is putting into question just how many fans she actually has. The contestant recently posted a cute photo of herself from the show, and then seemingly left a very strange comment on her own pic.
"Woke up feeling super grateful.. the most perfect date with the perfect guy," she captioned a sweet pic of the two from a recent episode. Later, fans noticed a weird comment left on the picture from Madison herself. "Beautiful date Madi," the comment read. "You are so genuine and real." Fans quickly took to her comment section to call her out for accidentally posting a comment using her personal account rather than what they suspected was a fake fan account she created.
"Bahahaha...Commenting from your fan account...thirsty much! lol," one user wrote under the post. It turns out, it's not exactly what it looks like.
One of Madison's friends quickly took to social media to clear up the mishap with an explanation. "Oops," one of her friends wrote. "Thought I wrote that comment about being real & genuine from my account but was logged into Madi's from when she got back from filming. Don't hate me @madiprew."
Madi was quick to issue a response to her friend and wasn't mad about the accident at all. "Hahahaha you're good," she responded. "it happens love youuu."
That's what friends are for!
