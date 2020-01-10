by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 9:31 AM
Amid some intense royal, things are business as usual for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry...on Instagram, that is.
In a historic move, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, parents to son Archie Harrison, announced on the social network on Wednesday that they "intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family" and "balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America." The news comes amid months of rumors that said the two planned to move out of the U.K., where U.S.-born, former actress Meghan has often been the target of negative press.
On Friday, her and Harry's Sussex Royal Instagram featured photos of the pair's recent return visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Centre in London. They had traveled there in later 2018 to support the women with whom the duchess co-authored a fundraising cookbook to help families affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.
"Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and Together, Our Community Cookbook," the post read. "These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness."
"The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond," it said.
Meghan and Harry had recently returned to England after spending the holidays in Canada, where the duchess lived when she starred on Suits, to take part in their first 2020 royal engagement, a meeting at Canada House in London.
According to multiple reports, they had previously only had preliminary discussions with the royal family about stepping back from royal duties and plans to live abroad and did not consult neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Charles before announcing their decision. Royal aides are working on trying to find a solution within "days not weeks," reports said.
Meghan and Harry's son remained in the North American country with a friend as they made their shocking announcement. Meghan returned to Canada on Thursday to be with the baby.
