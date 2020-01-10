Seth Rogen couldn't be happier about being compared to a dog.

On Thursday, the Knocked Up star took to Twitter to react after the internet compared him to an adorable pup named Nori. The comparisons started earlier this week when the Twitter account @41strange posted a photo of the Aussiepoo appearing to smile for the camera.

"Just look at his eyes and smile," the captioned read.

Since going up on Wednesday, the photo of Nori has gone viral, with many social media users noting he's a Rogen look-alike. After seeing the photo, Rogen took to social media to post a hilarious response.

"I've been tagged by dozens of people saying I look like this dog and I couldn't be more flattered," the 37-year-old actor tweeted.

After seeing Rogen's response, Nori took to Instagram Story to write, "Hey! @sethrogen thinks we are twins!"

Nori, who will celebrate his birthday later this month, has become a major star on Instagram, his @norichiban account currently has over 16,000 followers.