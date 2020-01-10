Not exactly the answer they were looking for!

Tensions are always high when it comes down to the final moments of any gameshow. Usually, contestants have a lot riding on making sure they guess the correct answer before the clock runs out, but every now and then, we are gifted with a hysterical moment that has the internet talking about it for days. Such was the case when Eve Dubois took to the podium on Canada's Family Feud on Thursday night.

The overly excited blonde stepped up ready to take the ultimate prize home for her family, and although the question seemed simple on the surface, Eve made a huge mistake. "Name Popeye's favorite food," host Gerry Dee asked them. Before he could even get all the way through his question, Eve buzzed in with what she thought was the correct answer.

"Chicken," she screamed before breaking into her own personal happy dance out of excitement at her quick wit.