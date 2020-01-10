CBC
by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 9:13 AM
CBC
Not exactly the answer they were looking for!
Tensions are always high when it comes down to the final moments of any gameshow. Usually, contestants have a lot riding on making sure they guess the correct answer before the clock runs out, but every now and then, we are gifted with a hysterical moment that has the internet talking about it for days. Such was the case when Eve Dubois took to the podium on Canada's Family Feud on Thursday night.
The overly excited blonde stepped up ready to take the ultimate prize home for her family, and although the question seemed simple on the surface, Eve made a huge mistake. "Name Popeye's favorite food," host Gerry Dee asked them. Before he could even get all the way through his question, Eve buzzed in with what she thought was the correct answer.
"Chicken," she screamed before breaking into her own personal happy dance out of excitement at her quick wit.
Unfortunately, the question was not about the popular restaurant, but instead was in reference to the beloved cartoon character. The other team quickly rang in with the correct answer, "spinach," while Eve watched in hilarious dismay at her mistake. Luckily, she played off the moment well. "I thought you meant Popeye's Chicken," she joked while smiling wide and flipping her hair.
The only thing funnier than her shocked face, was the look on the faces of her family who quickly realized their beloved relative had just blown their chances of winning the game. While her family still embraced her, they couldn't help but tease Eve at her hilarious mistake.
Better luck next time, Eve!
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?