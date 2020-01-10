American Horror Story Actor Harry Hains Dead at 27

Actor Harry Hains has passed away at the age of 27.

Harry's mom, actress Jane Badler, took to social media on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news with her followers. In a message to readers, Jane said that Harry had died earlier this week.

"On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet," Jane wrote in a tribute post on Instagram. "But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time..I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

Jane, who appeared on the Australian TV series Neighbours, went on to tell her followers that there will be a service for Harry in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 12. Harry's passing comes just over a month after his 27th birthday. The budding star was born in Melbourne, Australia in Dec. 1992. Following in his mom's footsteps, Harry appeared in a number of productions over the years, including American Horror Story in 2015.