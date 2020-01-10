Dan Levy and Eugene Levy served as guest hosts on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and decided to pull a little prank on their Schitt's Creek co-star Annie Murphy.

This marked the 33-year-old actress' first talk show appearance, and the father-son duo wanted to make it extra memorable.

So, they set up hidden cameras in the Alexis Rose star's dressing room and sent DeGeneres' writer, Bente, in to talk to her. Little did Annie know, Dan and Eugene were feeding Bente lines via a hidden microphone.

Bente told Annie she was basically her personal assistant for the day and asked if there was anything she could do for her. However, things quickly took a turn after Bente started making herself comfortable in Annie's dressing room and began asking personal questions about her castmates. She even judged the outfit Annie brought for the show and asked if she could bring her family members in to hang out.