Harry Styles just stole our hearts once again.

On Friday, the "Lights Up" singer played a round of "Burning Questions" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed something that One Direction fans are going to love. Sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres for the rapid-fire game, the daytime host asked Harry to share his guilty pleasures.

Puzzled for a second, the former boybander finally thought of a response: "Working out to One Direction."

Much to our dismay, Harry didn't specify which 1D song he breaks a sweat to, but just hearing him mutter the band's name was still fulfilling on its own.

Ellen's "Burning Questions" are always super revealing, but this one definitely took a spicy turn for the "Fine Line" singer—especially when it came time for him to list his favorite three body parts on a woman. Taking a moment to craft his answer, Harry said, "Eyes, smile…and character."