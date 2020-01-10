Peanut Butter Stephens is doing just fine.

On Thursday night, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to share an update on her daughter Luna's beloved hamster, which they welcomed into the family fold in March 2019. Fans hadn't seen any photos or videos of the little critter for a while, and apparently they had been pressing the mom of two for a status update.

To put an end to the chatter, the Cravings author (who also just got her kids another dog) tweeted a video of her daughter caring for the tiny pet. As she joked in the caption, "stop asking me if the hamster is alive."

In the video, Luna walks toward the camera with her pet in her hands. "Who's this?" Chrissy asks her daughter. In a very matter of fact manner, Luna responds, "Peanut Butter!"

"And what is today's date?" Chrissy continues to ask her 3-year-old. As the little one replies, "It's Wednesday."

With John Legendgiggling in the background, the model corrects her and says, "It's Thursday." As John chimes in, "That was close!"