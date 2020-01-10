by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 5:10 AM
Hannah Brown has been The Bachelorette, won Dancing With the Stars…and now inspired a country song?
Jake Owen debuted his song "Alabama Hannah" via a Twitter Live video on Thursday.
"Monday night, my girlfriend had the damn TV on and all you heard about on the new Bachelor was 'Alabama Hannah.' It was just 'Alabama Hannah. Alabama Hannah.' Everywhere! She just won't go away," Owen said.
The 38-year-old musician then revealed he's actually met the season 15 star. As Bachelor Nation will recall, the crooner performed his hit "Made For You" during her one-on-one date with runner-up Tyler Cameron.
"She's a cool girl," Owen continued. "This is not even a dig at the actual Alabama Hannah."
But as he watched Monday night's season premiere of The Bachelor, he "started feeling something for this Peter [Weber] guy" and was inspired to write a country song.
"If you've given somebody multiple opportunities to take you as a lover, and not only did they, like, kind of just be like, 'No, you're not my thing,' but then they [also] just go on with their life—ask other people out, like things don't work. Like, you know, this has nothing to do with the actual Bachelorette," he explained. "This is just everyday life."
He then played the tune.
"Alabama Hannah, what do you want? If it's love that you need, well then honey, it's gone," he began. "You had your chances. So, won't you leave me alone. Alabama Hannah, won't you go on back home."
He also sang about Weber's experience that first night.
"'Cause I've been out here in California. I've been soaking up the sun. There's lots of pretty ladies. I can't pick just one," he continued. "I'm flying high, got peace of mind—already raised the bar. Now you're showing up here tonight. Who do you think you are?"
From "Roll Tide" references to windmill nods, the song covered it all.
"You're a beauty queen and a dancing star, and I think you'll be just fine," he sang near the end. "Alabama Hannah, girl, won't you get out of my life? Girl, get on with your life."
Needless to say, the song caught the attention of Bachelor Nation.
"My man @jakeowen speaking his truth to Hannah B on behalf of Peter #TheBachelor," Chris Harrison tweeted.
Even Brown reacted to the number.
"Well, this is one way to get a song written about you," she tweeted. "This is some catchy shade @jakeowen."
She also replied to Harrison's tweet writing, "Better just be his truth Christopher. I'm not just chop liver now—you still have to love me and try to understand my mess."
Better just be his truth Christopher. I’m not just chop liver now—you still have to love me and try to understand my mess. @chrisbharrison https://t.co/v8JhX3e3pc— Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 10, 2020
Watch the video to hear the tune.
