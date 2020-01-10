Hannah Brown has been The Bachelorette, won Dancing With the Stars…and now inspired a country song?

Jake Owen debuted his song "Alabama Hannah" via a Twitter Live video on Thursday.

"Monday night, my girlfriend had the damn TV on and all you heard about on the new Bachelor was 'Alabama Hannah.' It was just 'Alabama Hannah. Alabama Hannah.' Everywhere! She just won't go away," Owen said.

The 38-year-old musician then revealed he's actually met the season 15 star. As Bachelor Nation will recall, the crooner performed his hit "Made For You" during her one-on-one date with runner-up Tyler Cameron.

"She's a cool girl," Owen continued. "This is not even a dig at the actual Alabama Hannah."

But as he watched Monday night's season premiere of The Bachelor, he "started feeling something for this Peter [Weber] guy" and was inspired to write a country song.

"If you've given somebody multiple opportunities to take you as a lover, and not only did they, like, kind of just be like, 'No, you're not my thing,' but then they [also] just go on with their life—ask other people out, like things don't work. Like, you know, this has nothing to do with the actual Bachelorette," he explained. "This is just everyday life."