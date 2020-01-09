YouTube
After watching this video we're convinced this Sleeping Beauty has found her Prince Charming.
In this viral video, Lee Loechler pulls off the ultimate proposal by making his high school sweetheart, Sthuthi David, the subject of her favorite movie Sleeping Beauty. Of course, his cardiologist girlfriend was entirely unaware of the months of hard work he put into creating this proposal, which makes the video that much sweeter.
More importantly, Sthuthi said yes to marrying him.
And how could she not after he came up with the perfect proposal? As seen in the video, Lee created a spot on animation of himself and Sthuthi specifically in the scene where Prince Phillip awakens Aurora with a kiss on the lips. He also went a step further by arranging for some of Sthuthi's family and friends to be present for the proposal and to document the entire experience.
As if that wasn't enough to win her over, Lee arranged for his onscreen presence to toss him the engagement ring.
Then, the Prince urges Lee to pop the question already, only for Lee to respond, "It's not every day you get to propose to your high school sweetheart, so I'm gonna take my time."
"I love you with my whole heart, including all of its ventricles, atriums, valves—She's a cardiologist." He explains to the crowd she's a doctor, before asking his girlfriend, "Will you live happily ever after with me?"
After the obligatory hugs and kisses the couple sat down to watch their onscreen characters ride off in a carriage with fireworks in the background. "That was so good!" his fiancé exclaims.
While most of the Internet is marveling at Lee's dedication to his future wife and the engagement, others are moping about the expectations this creates. As one YouTube commenter put it: "This is going to blow up and make proposals standards deeply unfair to the rest of us."
Congratulations Sthuthi and Lee!
