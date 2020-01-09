How Khloe Kardashian Is Supporting Rob in His Custody Battle Against Blac Chyna

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 4:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dream Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian will forever be the protective older sister.

As little brother Rob Kardashian navigates a custody battle with ex Dream Kardashian, the Good American designer is stepping in to support him in any way possible. A source tells E! News Khloe and mom Kris Jenner are "especially concerned and stepping in to do what they can for Rob and Dream."

Whether this is by inviting Dream over for play-dates with True Thompson and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner grand-babies or giving the youngest Kardashian a shoulder to lean on, Khloe in particular is taking on an active role in this situation. "Khloe has always had a special place for Dream and has almost been like a second mom to her," the source explains. "She always makes a huge effort to include Dream in everything and wants to give her the same things that True and her cousins get to experience."

Watch

Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd B-Day With Rob Kardashian & Family

Since both Khloe and Kris spend a lot of time with Dream, they've also been witness to the toddler's experiences. The source says they've "seen clear changes in her behavior" when she returns from visiting Blac Chyna's home. 

As E! News previously reported, Khloe claimed in sealed court documents that his 3-year-old daughter becomes "decidedly more aggressive" after she spends time with Chyna—and she has heard the toddler say she does not want to go home. 

The source says Khloe's "heart breaks" for her niece, who currently spends equal time at her parent's homes. And Rob is just as heartbroken as his sister. A source previously said he is "worried sick" for his daughter.

Because of the emotional effects this has had on the family, Khloe and Kris are "helping Rob get to the bottom of it and to fight for custody."

The insider adds, "They have his back and will support him all the way through with talking to the lawyers and making his case."

In a statement to E! News, Blac Chyna's attorney called Rob's accusations "absolutely absurd."

She adds, "Chyna has already overcome many baseless, malicious, and anonymous calls to Child Protective Services that falsely claimed she is an unfit mother. To the contrary, Chyna is a devoted mother who loves both of her children—King Cairo and Dream Renee—more than anything in this world."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Rob Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Dream Kardashian , Kardashian News , Custody Battle , Controversy , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.