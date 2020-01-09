by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 4:20 PM
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich aren't giving up just yet.
As the former Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband come face-to-face with ongoing split rumors, multiple sources tell E! News it's too soon to predict how their differences will shake out.
"Julianne and Brooks care a great deal about each other," one insider shares," adding that there's still "a lot of love and kindness" between the duo.
Explains the insider, "They are navigating through the up and downs of this relationship together. They prefer to deal any issues privately because they share many friends and family and they wouldn't want to involve them in their relationship challenges...Brooks is still very much a part of Julianne's family and regularly spends time with [her brother] Derek."
But despite their history, a second source tells E! News that Julianne "isn't sure" married life is for her. "Brooks still has hope and thinks they can get through it," the source notes.
Julianne and Brooks' future as husband and wife still remains up in the air, as the same source tells us, "They just want to work on this privately before making any final decisions... They haven't had a lot of time together but they are in contact and trying to figure things out."
Neither celeb has publicly addressed their relationship status, but fans first began speculating that something was amiss when Julianne ditched her wedding ring and appeared to spend the holidays without her husband of three and a half years.
Pair that with Brooks' recent Instagram post about embracing a "new version of me" and the rumor mill began churning.
Lindsay Scheinberg/E! News
"They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what's going on between them," a source previously shared. "They don't even really know what to call it. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."
Earlier today, Julianne was spotted picking up the professional athlete from the airport in Los Angeles. They embraced with a long hug.
Watch Pop of the Morning weekdays at 11 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?