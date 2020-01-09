by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 2:46 PM
Selena Gomez's fans have changed her life.
As excitement continues to build for the release of Rare, the music superstar is opening up about the special relationship with her followers.
"I love my fans very, very much and it's not that I love them because they love me. I love them because it's really been about the journey and I feel like I've grown up with a lot of people," Selena shared with Spotify in a new interview. "The most heartbreaking conversations are where they are just telling me that they are suffering."
She continued, "I never understood when people said, ‘It saved my life.' I just didn't understand that. I wish I could just grab every single one of them in their face and tell them how loved they are, how important they are or how capable they are of absolutely anything. And if I did all of this and I'm just a girl from Texas and it's still happening to me, you can do anything."
That mindset played a role when it came to picking out a name for her new studio album.
According to the "Lose You to Love Me" singer, as soon as she heard Rare a couple of years ago, it instantly stuck.
"I just felt like that was me if that makes sense. Obviously, I've had a lot of self esteem issues in the past. I still struggle with confidence and you know, it's going to be something that I'm always working on. Rare made me feel incredible," Selena explained. "That name was so important to me the moment I heard it."
She continued, "That to me is such a special word and if there's anything I can do for women and men, it's to tell them that they're valued and that they're rare and that they're important. That's what it means to me."
As fans around the world prepare to hear Selena's first album in nearly four years, the singer hopes that her story—and her music—will serve as a reminder that the future is bright. And yes, you totally deserve the great things coming your way.
"I had a lot of moments where people weren't having it and they build you up just to break you down but I would just say you're beautiful, you're exactly where you're meant to be whatever that looks like even if it's so hard," Selena concluded while holding back tears. "You're worth it and you always have to choose yourself. I love them very much."
Rare is available wherever great music is sold starting Friday.
