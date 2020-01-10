Closs' escape defied the grim statistics associated with non-family child abductions, in that the first 24 hours are critical when the kidnapper is considered a predator, and after that the odds of a safe return plummet.

And ever since she turned up in relatively good condition after fleeing the remote cabin where Patterson had been keeping her, waiting until he went out and she suspected he'd be gone for awhile, those close to her have given Jayme 100 percent of the credit for being so smart and so brave.

"Jayme is a complete badass," Jodie Arnold, a first cousin of Denise Closs, told People after Jayme was reunited with family. "As far as I'm concerned she saved herself."

Arnold continued, "I was really afraid that if she was being kept captive that it would be really hard for her to leave because you're afraid—and you get what, one chance to do something like that. For her to have that kind of will to live through an ordeal like this. I have to think that there will be a way for her to have a satisfying life with her family and with herself in the future."