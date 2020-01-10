90 Day Fiancé season seven stars Mike and Natalie are engaged to be married. It's 90 Day, that's what happens. In the Sunday, Jan. 12 episode of the TLC series, a producer asks Natalie, "Do you love Mike?" And in the exclusive sneak peek above, it takes her 17 seconds before she even says a word.

"God, it's hard," she says. "I think we have a potential because he's a good guy."

Is this how you talk about a man you're about to marry?

"He's a good guy and there are a lot of moments that are good," she adds.

This, understandably, doesn't sit well with Mike. You can feel the awkward tension through the screen! Mike planned to bring Natalie over to the United States, but visa issues are holding them up. So, he made a trip to the Ukraine, and things haven't exactly been smooth sailing for the duo.