Life isn't all diamonds and rosé in Beverly Hills these days.

As excitement continues to build for a brand-new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, one rumored storyline is making some headlines.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced claiming Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville had an alleged months-long affair. While Denise's rep slammed the allegations, Brandi appears to be addressing them in a new Instagram post.

"When you want to respond but are not ‘allowed' to..." the Bravo star captioned her shot where she was trying to remain calm during a Watch What Happens Live appearance.

This isn't the first time that Brandi has teased about some drama brewing in 90210.

Just a few weeks ago, the reality star took to Twitter and wrote, "If you sign up for a reality show, any & all skeletons you have in the closet WILL come out eventually. You can't have secrets & expect to keep them EVER!!! So it's just best to be honest #OwnIt."