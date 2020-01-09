Are You The One's Alexis Eddy Dead at 23

Alexis Eddy, who appeared on MTV's Are You the One, has passed away at the age of 23.

The reality star was found dead in her home state of West Virginia on Thursday morning. The Mannington Police Department tells E! News in statement, "This happened around 7 a.m. this morning. We were called for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center."

The statement continues, "This is an active investigation, so we cannot determine if there was foul play or not suspected at this time."

Alexis was just 21 when she appeared as a contestant on Are You the One's sixth season. The season, which premiered in Sept. 2017, was filmed in New Orleans.

"MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy," the network said in a statement Thursday. "Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."

In recent months, Alexis has been very open with her social media followers about her sobriety and being in recovery.