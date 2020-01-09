We will probably have to wait a little longer than we thought to see Beanie Feldstein play Monica Lewinsky.

Originally, FX had given Impeachment: American Crime Story a premiere date of September 27, right in the heart of the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. There were issues raised over a high-profile series about Bill Clinton's impeachment airing in the midst of another election impacted by an impeachment, but the premiere date will likely be moving for another reason, according to FX chairman John Landgraf. Basically, Ryan Murphy is super duper busy.

Murphy is working on multiple projects right now, including a movie that won't be done filming until March. That means production on the 10 episodes of Impeachment can't begin until late March, and that means a September premiere date might be tough to manage.

"It's not reasonable to air in September," Landgraf said at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Thursday, going on to reiterate that the premiere date and production schedule is all about Ryan Murphy's availability, and nothing else.