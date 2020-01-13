Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards!

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 9:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The Critics have spoken, but now it's your turn!

Last night, the greatest in film and television were honored at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, including surprises like both Bong Joon Ho and Sam Mendes as Best Director for Parasite and 1917, respectively.

Now that the Academy Award nominees have officially been announced, stars like Joaquin Phoenixand Renée Zellwegercan look at their Critics' Choice success and hope they translate to an Oscars win, too.

Until then though, we're still focused on all of the red carpet fashion from last night, especially with some of the jaw-dropping looks that the stars arrived in.

Starting us off is Zendaya, who was trending on Twitter last night when she showed up wearing an armor-like crop top by Tom Ford and a matching fuchsia harem maxi skirt, proving yet again that stylist Law Roach is one of the best in the business.

Read

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Full List of Winners

The always fashionable Billy Porterstunned in a strapless mint gown (which seemed to be the color of the night) and hand-painted butterflies by artist Anna Bernabe who said, via Vogue, helped Porter represent, "The numerous transformations and rebirths one goes through during a lifetime."

Meanwhile, one of the stars of Little Women served up big fashion when Florence Pugh arrived in a white sequined gown by Prada that glistened on the carpet.

We also saw Sterling K. Brownof This Is Us impress in a perfectly tailored burgundy suit. Elsewhere on the carpet, Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Brown's on-screen wife, turned heads in an off-white gown that featured a daring cut-out neckline.

Read

Go Inside the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards After-Party

Recent Golden Globes-winner Awkwafinaalso lit up the carpet with a sunflower-yellow gown that she paired with a statement clutch.

Another star that looked like a ray of sunshine was Anne Hathaway, who rocked an all-sequin gown by Versace that shone just as brightly as the star.

Finally, Cynthia Erivo brought her A-game to the step-and-repeat with a mosaic-print gown by Fendi that featured a long train and voluminous sleeves.

Check out all the best fashion from last night and then vote for which celebrity you think was best dressed on the carpet!

Zendaya, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Zendaya

The HBO Euphoria star has arrived and per usual, did not disappoint. Bringing galactic glam fashion to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet, Zendaya did not come to play in this hot pink two-piece ensemble. It's safe to say hers is our favorite look of the night. 

Lupita Nyongo, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong'o

The Kenyan-Mexican actress is turning heads at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet wearing a dark brown custom Michael Kors. There's nothing we don't love about this fashion and beauty look. 

Mandy Moore, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

The 35-year-old This Is Us star ditched the dress tonight and opted for an edgy and unique black jumpsuit ensemble, paired with a matching black cape. Moore is always one to slay the red carpet but tonight, she's leaving us speechless tonight at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards in her Ellie Saab look.

Article continues below

Florence Pugh, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

The Little Women star dazzles on the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet wearing a custom Prada white and silver sequined dress. The 24-year-old actress never fails to slay a red carpet and tonight is no exception. 

Billy Porter, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Billy Porter

The 50-year-old Pose actor never comes to play when it comes to red carpet fashion. While Porter might have gone above and beyond at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, he's still going strong when it comes to his fashion choices this award season wearing a mint green strapless gown. But the way he accessorized is what's really caught out eye—Porter opted for what looks like butterfly body art and a metallic choker that brings the whole lewk together. 

MJ Rodriguez, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

MJ Rodriguez

Another favorite Pose star, who plays Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the hit show, is turning heads at the Critics' Choice red carpet in Moschino. 

Article continues below

Sterling K. Brown, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown

What a stud! The 43-year-old This Is Us star is no stranger to rocking a good suit on the red carpet and tonight is no exception clad in an all-burgundy suit. 

Lucy Hale, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Lucy Hale

The former Pretty Little Liar's actress stepped out and showed out at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in this mint green dream of a dress. The 30-year-old is wearing a custom Miu Miu deep v-neck dress with a black bow at the waist, surrounded by pearl and crystal embellishments to give it a pop. As for her makeup, the actress opted for a neutral look with a pop of color on the inner corners of her eye. 

Joey King, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Joey King

Silver siren! The Act actress shines bright at the annual ceremony with a metallic silver gown by Prada.

Article continues below

Milo Ventimiglia, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Milo Ventimiglia

The This Is Us star usually opts for a classic all-black suit for award shows and events, but today he's switching up as he dons a camel-colored suit jacket. The stud also pulled his red carpet look together with a classic black tie, looking dapper and ready for 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Anne Hathaway, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway

She's back and she came here to slay! The Princess Diaries actress dazzled in a custom Versace gold dress at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. 

Rachel Brosnahan, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

A clementine goddess! The 29-year-old Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star steps out on the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards wearing a flawless Carolina Herrera dress. 

Article continues below

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

The actress makes the red carpet her runway with a high-fashion ensemble that's deserving of its own award.

Asante Blackk, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Asante Blackk

At only 17-years-old, Blackk is not only killing it after his role in When They See Us but he's not a series regular on This Is Us and it's safe to say he's developing a unique sense of style. 

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us cast showed up and showed out on tonight's 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet and Susan Watson no stranger. Leaving us speechless, the actress wore a Galia Lahav off-white gown with a peek-a-boo deep v-neck. 

Article continues below

Jon Huertas, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jon Huertas

The This Is Us star stepped out on the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards donning a black turtleneck and metallic black/gold suit. Looks like someone's not afraid to take a fashion risk on the red carpet. 

Awkwafina, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Awkwafina

Look at this ray of sunshine! Donning a dress fit for a goddess by Ellie Saab, Awkwafina is leaving us speechless this 2020 award show season with her fashion looks.

Chloe Bennet, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Chloe Bennet

The 27-year-old actress is a fashion fantasy in this peach-colored whimsical dress fit for a fairy princess. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actress is wearing Yanina. 

Article continues below

Christopher Abbott, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christopher Abbott

A traditional black suit? We don't know her. The Catch-22 actor attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California donning a forest green velvet suit. 

AJ Michalka, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

AJ Michalka

Actress and singer AJ is a pistachio dream in a dress that matches and complements her green eyes perfectly. AJ paired her dress with old Hollywood waves and natural makeup, making this a simple yet flawless look to remember. 

2020 Critics Choice Awards: Best Dressed
Which star was best dressed at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards?
48.6%
7.5%
4.6%
11.0%
19.7%
2.9%
2.3%
3.5%

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2020 Critics' Choice Awards , E! Shows , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Beauty , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.