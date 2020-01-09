Well, this video just made our day.

Little baby Arlo Clark got to hear his mother's voice for the first time after being fitted with a hearing aid. In a truly touching moment, caught on camera by Arlo's mom, Sara Clark, the 10-month-old can be seen with his hearing aid on his left ear.

"Hi!" Sara can be heard saying to Arlo.

After hearing his mom's voice, Arlo looks up and cracks a huge smile, also letting out an adorable giggle.

"Hello!" Sara repeated as Arlo had a bit of a shocked expression on his face.

According to the Daily Mail, Arlo, who is partially deaf in both ears, was fitted with a hearing aid on Dec. 10.

"The moment I saw that he could hear my voice I had tears in my eyes," Sara told the outlet. "I wasn't expecting him to be able to hear me at all. I couldn't believe that at last he could hear me."